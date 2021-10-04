Chittoor: Midday Meal Workers seek remuneration hike

Chittoor: Midday Meal Workers Association State president K Sravanthi said that midmeal workers are leading miserable lives as the government paying meagre salaries.

Though most workers have completed 16 years' service, they were paid just Rs 3,000 per month, she regretted. Addressing the midday meal workers association general body meeting here on Sunday, she demanded the government to hike the salaries of workers to Rs 21,000 as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

She said the state has over 90,000 midday meals workers, who are instrumental in implementing the scheme effectively in the schools.

Even the workers do not have any security for their job, she said and added the workers would intensify the agitation against the State and Centre if the government failed to concede their demands.

Association honorary president C V Prasada Rao stressed that the government should revise mess charges in view of hike in essential commodities. Earlier, the midday meal workers have elected new body for the state association.