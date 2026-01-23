Republic Day Special: Power and Performance with vivo Y31 Series
Celebrate Republic Day with the vivo Y31 series, delivering powerful performance, stylish design, and reliable features for everyday smartphone needs.
Freedom deserves to be celebrated with technology that empowers you. The vivo Y31 Series – featuring the rugged vivo Y31 5G and the performance-driven vivo Y31 Pro – is designed to keep up with your lifestyle, whether you’re capturing proud moments, staying connected, or enjoying entertainment on the go.
You can now shop for the vivo Y31 Series on EMIs as low as Rs. 1,417 through Bajaj Finserv. With flexible repayment plans, quick approvals, and zero down payment options on select models, buying a smartphone has never become easier. Visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities and bring home the latest vivo mobile without paying the full price upfront.
vivo Y31 5G – Rugged, reliable, and festive-ready
The vivo Y31 5G is built for those who want durability and performance at an affordable price. With a massive battery, water resistance, and Snapdragon power, it’s perfect for everyday use and festive celebrations.
Feature
Details
Display
6.68-inch LCD, HD+ (720×1608), 120Hz, 1000 nits brightness
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, Octa-core (2.2 GHz Dual + 1.95 GHz Hexa)
RAM and storage
4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB)
Rear camera
50MP wide + 0.08MP secondary, Aura Light, Full HD video
Front camera
8MP wide, Full HD video
Battery
6500mAh, 44W Flash Charging (50% in ~38 mins)
Durability
IP68/IP69 water, dust, shock resistance
Connectivity
5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C
Operating System
Android 15
Launch Date
September 2025
vivo Y31 Pro – Performance meets elegance
The vivo Y31 Pro takes things up a notch with a sharper display, faster processor, and enhanced camera capabilities. It’s ideal for those who want premium features without stretching their budget.
Feature
Details
Display
6.72-inch LCD, FHD+ (1080×2408), 120Hz, 1050 nits brightness
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300, Octa-core (2.5 GHz Quad + 2.0 GHz Quad)
RAM and storage
8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable up to 2TB)
Rear camera
50MP wide + 2MP depth, Aura Light, 4K video recording
Front camera
8MP wide, Full HD video
Battery
6500mAh, 44W Flash Charging (50% in ~40 mins)
Durability
IP64 splash resistance, dust and shock proof
Connectivity
5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C
Operating System
Android 15
Launch Date
September 2025
Why choose the vivo Y31 Series
• Durability: Built to withstand everyday challenges with water and dust resistance.
• Performance: Powerful processors for smooth multitasking.
• Battery life: Massive 6500mAh battery with fast charging.
• Affordability: Easy EMI options make premium features accessible.
vivo Y31 5G vs vivo Y31 Pro – Which one to choose
The vivo Y31 5G focuses on rugged durability and affordability, while the vivo Y31 Pro delivers sharper visuals, faster performance, and more storage options. Both share long-lasting battery life and strong connectivity, giving buyers the flexibility to choose based on lifestyle and budget.
Feature
vivo Y31 5G
vivo Y31 Pro
Display
6.68-inch HD+, 120Hz
6.72-inch FHD+, 120Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
MediaTek Dimensity 7300
RAM/Storage
4GB/6GB + 128GB
8GB + 128GB/256GB
Rear Camera
50MP + 0.08MP
50MP + 2MP
Front Camera
8MP
8MP
Battery
6500mAh, 44W
6500mAh, 44W
Durability
IP68/IP69
IP64
vivo Y31 Series – Price list in India (2026)
The vivo Y31 Series offers excellent value across all variants, ensuring there’s a model for every budget. The Y31 5G is ideal for those seeking durability and reliable performance at an affordable price, while the Y31 Pro caters to users who want enhanced display quality, faster processing, and premium storage options.
Variants
Price*
vivo Y31 5G (4GB + 128GB)
Rs. 16,999
vivo Y31 5G (6GB + 128GB)
Rs. 18,499
vivo Y31 Pro (8GB + 128GB
Rs. 19,998
vivo Y31 Pro (8GB + 256GB)
Rs. 21,999
How can you shop for the vivo Y31 Series from Bajaj Finserv
Buying the vivo Y31 Series is simple and affordable with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs. You can split the cost into monthly instalments with flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. Here’s how you can shop:
1. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.
2. Choose the vivo Y31 5G or vivo Y31 Pro variant that suits your needs.
3. Ask the store representative about Easy EMI options.
4. Select a repayment plan that fits your budget.
5. Check for Republic Day festive offers or discounts.
6. Complete your purchase and enjoy your new vivo Y31 smartphone.
This Republic Day, choose between the rugged vivo Y31 5G or the performance-driven vivo Y31 Pro. Both deliver exceptional value, long-lasting battery life, and reliable connectivity – perfect for celebrating freedom with technology that empowers you.