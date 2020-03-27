Chittoor: No restrictions on the transport of essential commodities said JC V R Chandra Mouli

Chittoor: V R Chandra Mouli, Joint Collector-2 stated that there are no restrictions on the transport of essential commodities. Though a video conference from Collectorate here on Thursday, the Joint Collector addressed Mandal Revenue Officers, Mandal Development Officers , and Municipal Commissioners. He instructed them to take all measures for the supply of essential commodities to the people during lockdown period.

He urged the people to stay at homes and to maintain social distance to prevent spread of coronavirus. He instructed that the Municipal Commissioners , MPDOs, and MROs should issue identify cards for their staff who involve in service of people. He stressed that bleaching power should be kept ready and spraying should be undertaken in the villages and towns. He made it clear that there would be no relaxations for anybody to bypass the orders of lockdown.