Chittoor: Peddireddi inaugurates Gundugallu Sachivalayam

Chittoor: Minister for Mines, Forest and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has inaugurated Sachivalayam complex and Rythu Bharosa Kendram at Gundugallu village, Palamaner mandal with an outlay of Rs 40 lakh and Rs 21.98 lakh respectively. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Palamaner MLA P Venkata Goud, Kuppam MLC Bharath and DCCB Chairperson M Reddamma were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that instructions were given to district collectors for completing the construction of all Sachivalayam Bhavans in the state by December 31 at any cost. "There is no funds crunch for constructing the Sachivalayams, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, Digital Libraries, YSR Wellness Centres and others.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing progress of these works periodically," he stated. He assured that stage has been set to provide drinking water through pipelines in each village by the end of the current year. Chittoor MP N. Reddappa hailed that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the development of district. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu said that he had submitted a representation to the CM recently to sanction Rs 190 cr for mitigating the drinking water needs of western parts of district.