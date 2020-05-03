Chittoor: Police conduct cordon search, nab 25 persons for preparing ID liquor

Chittoor: As per the instructions of Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar, police have conducted cordon and search operation in Punganur in which huge quantities of ID liquor, black jaggery and other materials were seized.



Police arrested 25 persons with regard to manufacture of illicit liquor, said Punganur Circle Inspector K Gangi Reddy.

Police also seized motor bikes for not having proper documents, he said.

Gangi Reddy said that due to closure of all the wine shops and bars due to lockdown, some miscreants have started manufacture of ID liquor on the outskirts of Punganur.

After receiving instructions from K Krishnarjuna Rao, ASP ( operations), they have conducted the raids at Nallaguttapalli Thanda and other places.

The police have destroyed 400 litres of ID liquor, 600 kgs of black Jaggery and 5,000 litres of jaggery wash meant for the manufacture of ID liquor besides seizing 13 motor bikes.

The police have arrested 25 accused in the cordon and research operation " he added. Reserve Inspector Murali and other police officers were present .