Chittoor Police held an accused for spreading false news through WhatsApp

Chittoor: Vishunavardhana Reddy, a resident of Siddipet, Telangana state was held here by Chittoor police for posting false information in WhatsApp according to K.Eswar Reddy. It may be recalled that he had passed the news about deploying certain COVID virus suspects of Muslim community to Kanipakam quarantine from Palamaneru, which has become viral on social media.

The accused has intentionally tried to create religious hatreds by quoting that Muslims used chappals in the quarantine pertaining to Varasiddivinayakaswamy temple. Kanipakam temple EO lodged a complaint in Chittoor police station stating that the news was wrong and urged to take action against the accused. The Chittoor police have registered a case and nabbed the accused subsequently sent to Chittoor sub-jail as per the court orders.