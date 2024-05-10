Maruti to steer entry-level car biz in speed lane

New Delhi: Betting big on the entry-level segment, Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will continue to ‘re-energise’ the small car segment as the automaker expects the vertical to revive over the next few years, according to MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

Speaking at the launch of the new generation Swift here, he noted that the automaker aims to cater to the diverse needs of customers as it aims to sell 40 lakh units by 2030-31. Takeuchi noted that the entry-level segment continues to be a high volume vertical accounting for around 28 per cent of the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales.