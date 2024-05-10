Tata Motors rolls out ACE EV 1000 vehicle

Automaker Tata Motors strengthened its e-cargo mobility solutions with the launch of Ace EV 1000. Developed for last-mile mobility, this zero-emission mini-truck offers higher rated payload of 1 tonne and a certified range of 161km on a single charge. The Ace EV is developed with inputs from its customers and the new variant will address evolving needs from various sectors like FMCG, beverages, paints & lubricants, LPG & dairy.

Supported by over 150 electric vehicle support centres across the country, the Ace EV is equipped with an advanced battery management system, Fleet Edge telematics system and robust aggregates for best-in-class uptime. Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said “Over the past two years, our Ace EV customers have been beneficiaries of an unmatched experience, which is profitable and sustainable at the same time. They have become ambassadors of the revolutionary zero-emission last-mile mobility solution”.

With the launch of the Ace EV 1000, we are extending the experience to customers who are looking at solutions with improved operating economics across the varied sectors they service.