Chittoor police hit back at YSRCP for targeting SP

Tirupati: The Chittoor District Police Officers Association on Sunday came down heavily on YSRCP leaders for making what they called ‘baseless and politically motivated’ allegations against police officials. Addressing a press conference in Chittoor on Sunday, association president Uday Kumar, along with members Parandhama Naidu, Khader Basha, and Saravana, condemned the remarks made by YSRCP leaders Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Ambati Rambabu, and M Vijayanand Reddy.

The association reacted sharply to the latest statements made by Karunakar Reddy, who criticised Chittoor SP V N Manikanta Chandolu for suspending the personal security officer (PSO) of former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Clarifying the decision, the association stated that the PSO had shown clear negligence in duty, particularly during an incident in Rajamahendravaram, where he failed to maintain VIP security protocols. A full internal inquiry was conducted, and disciplinary action was taken strictly on professional grounds, without any political or personal bias, they said.

The leaders of the association also objected to Bhumana’s allegations regarding the use of police personnel for chores at the SP’s residence, terming them ‘uninformed and misleading.’

They expressed deep concern over a statement by Ambati Rambabu, who allegedly threatened that once YSRCP returned to power, a rowdy-sheet would be opened against the district SP in connection with the recent visit of former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to Bangarupalem market yard. Such remarks, they said, were deplorable and disrespectful to the integrity of law enforcement.

The association further recalled the abusive language used by M Vijayanand Reddy towards a police officer on duty during the same event, noting that such personal attacks violated norms of public discourse and tarnished the dignity of public servants.

Reiterating their commitment to upholding law and order impartially, the association warned political leaders against targeting officers for political mileage. They urged higher authorities to take legal action to prevent recurrence of such incidents and protect the reputation of the police force.