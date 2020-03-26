Chittoor police holds search operation to identify 23 foreign returnees in the district

The whereabouts of 23 foreign returnees in Chittoor district are yet to be ascertained by the police. Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar has made an appeal to the public to cooperate in this regard to inform the police about their movements if found any so as to contain the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, there is a demand for sanitisers and masks. Because of non-availability of masks, denizens used to come on the roads without wearing the masks. Some of the shops have kept no stock boards in front of their shops.

Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy said the coronavirus (Covid-19) was not so serious in the district. He told the media on Thursday that a person has been positively diagnosed with a virus in Srikalahasti. He said that the person who tested positive has come from abroad. He added that the doctors have conducted tests for the man's family. "All members of the family have received a negative report," the minister said.

Similarly, he asserted that masks are not the only option for the prevention of the virus. The Minister advised that self-restraint also be practised.