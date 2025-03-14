Chittoor police nab 7-member dacoity gang within 24 hours

Chittoor : Chittoor police displayed exceptional efficiency by arresting a seven-member dacoity gang within 24 hours, ensuring swift justice and earning praise from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly. The gang had attempted a robbery at the residence of the owner of Pushpa Kids World in Chittoor town, but their plans were swiftly foiled due to the prompt action of law enforcement.

Speaking to the media in Chittoor on Thursday, SP V N Manikanta Chandolu said that at around 5.30 am on March 12, seven armed assailants arrived in an Omni van at Gandhi Road, Chittoor, targeting the residence of K Chandrasekhar. When his wife, Shanti, opened the shop’s main entrance for cleaning at 6.40 am, the gang forcefully entered the second floor, brandishing firearms and demanding valuables.

When Chandrasekhar resisted, they attacked him, causing severe injuries to his head and right hand. Hearing the commotion, neighbours immediately alerted the police. Responding within minutes, Chittoor district police reached the scene and launched an intense chase as the culprits attempted to escape by jumping across nearby buildings.

Despite being armed with three firearms, two knives, a box of chili powder, a box of sedation powder, four bullets, and four pellets, the criminals were met with fearless resistance from the police. A1 accused, Subrahmanyam who had a criminal history and was running a furniture shop in Chittoor, sustained a leg injury while attempting to flee. With the help of local residents, police apprehended four members of the gang on the spot.

The SP personally supervised the operation, and a thorough search of the premises was conducted. However, three of the accused managed to escape, prompting the police to deploy specialised teams, including drone surveillance and the elite Octopus unit. The remaining three criminals — Rajasekhar, Sampath, and Nettikantayya — were intercepted and arrested near Kanipakam cross on Thursday.

The police registered a case under Crime No 39-2025 under IPC sections 310(2), 311, 312, 61(2)(a) BNS, and Section 25(1A) of the Arms Act. By March 13, six of the seven accused were remanded to judicial custody, while A1 Subrahmanyam was hospitalised due to his injuries and would be remanded upon recovery.

SP Manikanta Chandolu extended heartfelt gratitude to the vigilant citizens who played a crucial role in the operation and reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring law and order.