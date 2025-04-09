Chittoor ramps up Gokulam sheds scheme to boost dairy sector

Chittoor: As dairy farming cements its place as a vital livelihood in Chittoor district, the State government has stepped up implementation of Gokulam Sheds Scheme, aiming to provide structured infrastructure for livestock management. With Chittoor emerging as a frontrunner in milk production across the State, the initiative is seen as critical for sustaining and improving dairy output.

According to officials, Chittoor district averages a daily milk collection of 18 to 20 lakh litres. Nearly 80 percent of farmers rely on dairy farming in conjunction with agriculture to stabilise their incomes. The government’s renewed push to revive Gokulam scheme, first launched in 2018 by the then TDP government and later discontinued by the subsequent government, is now being rolled out with urgency.

Under the latest phase, 2,173 cattle sheds have been sanctioned in the district. Of these, 2,094 sheds have already been grounded, with 1,393 fully completed by March 31. Another 394 sheds are at the basement stage, while 191 are nearing completion at the roof-laying stage. The scheme is particularly targeted at Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers owning a minimum of five acres of land.

District Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised that structured shelters are key to enhancing cattle health and increasing milk productivity. He encouraged farmers to make full use of the scheme, describing it as a step toward long-term economic resilience in the dairy sector.

The financial structure of the scheme is designed to minimise the burden on farmers. Subsidies, which cover up to 90 percent of construction costs, are provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The cost of the cattle sheds varies depending on size—from Rs 6,599 for a 10-cent unit to Rs 32,992 for a 50-cent structure—with both material and labour costs included in the subsidy.

Local farmers have already begun to see tangible benefits. T Anjappa, a farmer from Naniyala in Ramakuppam mandal, shared that his new shed, built with government support, now shelters four cows and two calves, enabling consistent milk production of nearly 20 litres a day. Similarly, J Venkatesh Naidu from Mittakuthuru in Gangadhara Nellore mandal said his six cows are better protected from weather extremes, resulting in improved yields. “The Gokulam shed has really made a difference without pushing us into debt,” he noted.

Among the constituencies, Kuppam leads with 466 sanctioned sheds, followed by Palamaner with 437 and Puthalapattu with 388. Gangadhara Nellore stands out with the highest completion rate, having finished construction on 164 out of its 238 approved sheds.