Chittoor: 'Set up drinking water kiosks at main junctions'

Chittoor : Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu urged the Municipal Commissioner to set up drinking water kiosks at main junctions in the city as temperatures are rising with each passing day.

The MLA inaugurated the first kiosk set up at Gandhi Circle here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said potable water would be kept at the kiosks and people going on the roads can quench their thirst at the kiosks.

Chittoor Mayor B Amuda said that effective measures were being taken for supplying drinking water to all the divisions in the city. Transportation of water through hired tankers would also be arranged soon. Municipal Commissioner J Aruna said that drinking water from Adavipalli reservoir would be supplied to each house though tap connections. She appealed the NGOs to come forward to set up kiosks at slums. Health officer Ramesh and others were present.