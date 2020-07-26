X
Chittoor: Strive to protect rural people from Coronavirus, ZP CEO tells officials

Zilla Parishad CEO Kodanda Rami Reddy addressing a meeting
Zilla Parishad CEO Kodanda Rami Reddy addressing a meeting at Nellepalli village in Chittoor district on Saturday 

Chittoor: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive officer K Kodanda Rami Reddy stressed on the need to take necessary measures to protect the people in villages from the Covid-19 pandemic. Doctors, nurses, police officials and sanitary employees have to strive to prevent the spread of the virus in rural areas, he said.

Addressing a gathering at Nellepalli Village of , Ganggadhara Nellore Mandal on Saturday, he said that two villages of the Mandal were selected for sanitisation fortnight drive on pilot basis.

All the villagers should take active role in the sanitisation drive. They should strictly adhere to the guidelines to prevent spread of Covid-19, he added. He said that the government has allocated adequate funds for the development of villages. He made an appeal to the villagers not to visit the urban towns frequently, but try to manage with the available facilities in rural areas . Deputy CEO K Prabhakar Reddy said that Mobile Task Force Units of each village would keep a close watch on the developments in the villages.

