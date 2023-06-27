Chittoor witnessed development during YSRCP stint only: MLA

Chittoor: Unprecedented development has been witnessed in Chittoor Assembly constituency during the last four years under the YSRCP government, stated MLA A Srinivasulu.

Speaking to media persons at Chittoor Press Club here on Monday, he said that the government has spent Rs 1,000 crore funds for the development of Chittoor on all fronts in the last four years. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to developing Chittoor on par with Tirupati right from the beginning. The MLA expressed confidence that he would win in the upcoming elections with a thumping majority as the government introduced welfare and developmental schemes benefitted almost all sections in society.

Stating that no development has been witnessed in TDP regime in Chittoor, he challenged his opponents to prove their corruption charges against him with an evidence.

He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay foundation stone for 300 beds CMC hospital in Chilapali by next week.