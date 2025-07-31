Live
Christian body seeks protection from YSRCP leaders
Christian body seeks protection from YSRCP leaders
Chebrolu, (Guntur Dist): Chairman of the Jesus Believers Association Council Prof Joseph Mosiganti issued a statement on Wednesday here, urging the public and the current government to protect Christians from alleged manipulative tactics by YSRCP leaders.
Prof Mosiganti asserted that the Christian community, feeling neglected by the previous YSRCP government, is now gravitating towards the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration.
To counter this shift and retain the support of the 25 per cent Christian population, the YSRCP leaders are reportedly orchestrating complaints against churches through non-Christians.
“YSRCP leaders are having non-Christians file complaints against churches, citing reasons like lack of permission for churches or the use of loudspeakers,” Mosiganti claimed. “They are then getting churches closed down in some places. This is being falsely propagated as an increase in attacks on churches under the new coalition government, and the public needs to understand this,” he said. Prof Mosiganti emphasised the positive role of spirituality in society, stating, “Spirituality guides people to live with peace, contentment, balance, and happiness, without causing harm like alcohol, drugs, prostitution, or smoking.”
He advocated for the presence of spiritual centres of all religions in every village, suggesting that both the public and governments should encourage this.