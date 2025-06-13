Christian leader accuses Jagan of betrayal; lauds Naidu’s initiatives

Chebrolu (Guntur Dist): Prof Joseph Mosiganti, chairman of the Jesus Believers Association Council, on Thursday in a scathing statement accused former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the Christian community in the State. He claimed that despite Christians, who constitute 22-25 percent of the state’s population, overwhelmingly supporting Jagan Mohan Reddy, he distanced himself from them for three and a half years to avoid a ‘Christian label.’ He alleged that Jagan then sent Vimala Reddy to once again deceive Christians as elections approached.

Prof Joseph highlighted several key areas where the current NDA government has purportedly shown greater commitment to the Christian community.

The previous Jagan government reduced the validity of marriage licenses for pastors to three years, a lifetime license previously. The current coalition government has now extended this to 10 years. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration closed down 12,000 aided schools. In contrast, Nara Lokesh has ordered an inquiry into this matter.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government allocated only Rs 30,000 per district for Christmas celebrations. The Chandrababu Naidu government has allocated Rs 1 lakh per district, with approximately Rs 30 lakh sanctioned overall. A GO has been issued for land acquisition for Christian burial grounds across the state. Alongside Archakas and Mullahs, Christian pastors have received approximately Rs 30 crore in aid. For five years under the previous government, no funds were allocated for church repairs or subsidised loans.

The Chandrababu Naidu government has now specifically allocated a budget for both subsidised loans and church repairs.

He noted that under Jagan Mohan Reddy, Christian leaders and community members had very limited opportunities to meet with him.