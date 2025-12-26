Christmas celebrations held with fervour in NTR, Krishna districts

Vijayawada: Christmas celebrations were held with great devotion, joy and religious fervour across NTR and Krishna districts on Thursday. Christians thronged churches in the early hours of the day to participate in special prayers, midnight masses and thanksgiving services marking the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. The festive spirit was clearly visible in Vijayawada, Gudivada, Machilipatnam and surrounding areas, where the atmosphere resonated with faith, harmony and spiritual enthusiasm.

Major churches in Vijayawada, including St Paul Cathedral Church near Benz Circle, St Paul’s CSI Basilica Church at Suryaraopet, RCM Church at One Town, Mary Matha Church at Gunadala and the Lutheran Church at Durgapuram, witnessed large gatherings of devotees. Churches were tastefully decorated with colourful lights, stars, cribs depicting the nativity scene and Christmas trees, creating a vibrant and devotional ambience. Similar celebrations were observed at CSI and RCM churches in Machilipatnam, Gudivada and other towns across the districts.

Pastors and priests conducted special prayers and delivered sermons highlighting the message of love, peace, sacrifice and brotherhood as preached by Jesus Christ. They appealed to the faithful to practise compassion, forgiveness and service to humanity in their daily lives. The melodious rendition of Christmas hymns and carols added to the spiritual fervour of the celebrations.

In addition, Christmas celebrations were organised in a grand manner at the Faith Temple near the Power Grid at Nunna, where Church Father Moses delivered the Christmas message to devotees.

After the services, devotees greeted each other and shared sweets and cakes.