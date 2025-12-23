Christmas spirit of peace, service must guide society: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday described Christmas as the world’s biggest festival and said the life and teachings of Lord Jesus Christ continue to offer humanity enduring values of peace, love and selfless service.

Participating in semi-Christmas celebrations organised by the state government at the A Plus Convention Centre here, the Chief Minister extended Christmas greetings to Christians across Andhra Pradesh. Ministers, public representatives and members of the Christian community attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said Jesus Christ, born in humble surroundings and raised as a shepherd, dedicated his life to the service of humanity and sacrificed himself for the principles he believed in. He recalled that the Bible emphasises peace, forgiveness, love and freedom from hatred and jealousy, values that remain relevant even today.

Highlighting the contribution of Christian institutions, the Chief Minister said Christianity has always been associated with service. He noted that Christian organisations established schools, colleges and hospitals at a time when governments were unable to do so, and have played a pivotal role in transforming lives through education and healthcare.

Institutions such as AC College and Loyola College, he said, have produced many distinguished personalities, including N T Rama Rao, who studied at AC College.

Naidu said his government has consistently upheld religious harmony and recalled that Andhra Pradesh was among the first states to organise Christmas celebrations officially. He acknowledged that the state economy was in distress when he assumed office for the fourth time, stating that the extent of damage caused by the previous government was unprecedented. “Despite this, we have rebuilt the system brick by brick over the past 18 months and stabilised the situation,” he said.

The Chief Minister outlined several welfare measures benefiting the Christian community, including NTR Bharosa, ‘Thalliki Vandanam’, post-matric scholarships and financial assistance schemes.

He said Rs 22 crore had been extended to over 44,000 Christians, honorariums were being paid to pastors, and funds had been allocated for church repairs and pilgrimages to Jerusalem.