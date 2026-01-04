Anam distributes new pattadar passbooks

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy distributed new Pattadar passbooks with the State Emblem to farmers at Hasanapuram village of AS Pet mandal on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that the new passbooks will give the farmers full legal right on their land with land ownership right without scope for illegal occupation or land grabbing. To protect farmers, the coalition government, immediately after assuming power, had abolished Land Titling Act, he said.

Describing Pattadar passbooks issued by the previous YSRCP government as equal to 'Fake Note', Anam alleged that the previous government had misused its power by issuing 1.05 lakh bogus pattadar passbooks in Nellore district against the total 23 lakh in 7,200 villages in the entire State with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo printed on them.

Later addressing the media, Minister Anam alleged that during its five-year tenure previous government has collected Rs 32,116 crore in the name of ‘true up charges’ from public. He said that considering the issue under humanitarian grounds, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to bear the burden of Rs 4,497 crore. He disclosed that they are considering to reduce power tariff in coming days.

Atmakur RDO Pavani and other party leaders were present.