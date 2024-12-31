CID arrests senior assistant in Sub-Collector office fire case

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): TheCrime Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its investigation into the recent fire incident at Madanapalle Sub-Collector office in Annamayya district. CID DSP DV Venugopal confirmed the arrest of Gautam Teja, a senior assistant at Madanapalle RDO office, in connection with the case. Teja was charged under multiple sections, including Section 326(g), 316(5), and 61(2) of the BNS Act, as well as Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act of 1984.

The arrest occurred on Monday at 1.30 pm at the Command Control within the Palamaner Police limits. Following the arrest, Teja was presented before the IV AJC Court in Chittoor and placed under judicial remand.

The fire, which broke out on July 21 at around 11.30 pm, resulted in the destruction of several important files and caused widespread concern. The state government acted swiftly, with Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Revenue Special Chief Secretary R P Sisodia visiting the site to conduct preliminary inquiries. The case was later handed over to the CID for a thorough investigation.

As part of the probe, the CID questioned several key individuals, including two former RDOs. The incident has drawn significant attention as officials work to uncover the circumstances behind the fire.