CID lodges FIR on Ex Ministers Pulla Rao and Narayana

Amaravati: First case registered by the Crime Investigation Department of AP Police department in the much spoken high profile Amaravati land scam on Thursday. Then ministers and TDP senior leaders including Prathipati Pulla Rao and P Narayana allegedly purchased assigned lands by using Benami namely Bellankonda Narasimha Rao of Venkatapalem village in Thulluru Mandal in the Amaravati region.

Based on a complaint filed by Mrs. Pothiraju Bujji with PV Sunil Kumar, Addi. DGP, CID, the police lodged cases under Sections 420, 506 r/w 120-B and Sections 3 (1) (g) & (p) of SC and ST (POA) Amendment Act, 2015.

Bujji stated that she belongs to SC and resident of Venkatapalem (v), Thulluru (M) in Guntur District. Their village TDP leader, Narasimha Rao threatened and cheated their family members by obtaining their signatures on some papers, created false record to occupy their agricultural land with the support of TDP Ex-Ministers Pulla Rao and Narayana. Thereby the accused number 1 Narasimha Rao caused loss to them. She urged the ADG CID for necessary action.

In fact, the CID has received the complaint from Bujji on 27-11-2019. As per proceedings of ADG, CID, the case is registered in CID Head Quarter PS, AP, Mangalagiri.

In her complaint, she further explained that she got DK Patta land of 99 cents from her marital uncle Pothuraju Tirupalu as hereditary property. In fact, the state government gave this land to him in 1971. After Tirupalu died, the DK Patta was transferred to her name and was being enjoyed, till recently.

"During October 2015, Narasimha Rao, who is a TDP leader in the village has assembled all the villagers and misled that the State government was going to announce the village as part of the capital. After announcing the capital, the government will take all the assigned lands from the farmers or beneficiaries", she added.

Further, the complainant explained that "They were cultivating on the land from the last three decades. It was the only livelihood for their family. Narasimha Rao took signatures on white papers and stomp papers by writing on them that they did not have any further rights on the land. He offered Rs 20 lakh for that transaction on October 20, 2015, and ensured signatures on the documents. Further, he offered another Rs 4 lakh and took signatures of all the family members. When these developments took place, then Ministers Pullarao and Narayana were used to visit Narasimha Rao's house frequently. Subsequently, we came to know that the ministers gave the money to us through the accused local leader".

Later, the victim came to know that Narasimha Rao submitted a letter to the AP CRDA that she accepted to surrender land under the Land Pooling Scheme, during the month of December 2016. In return, the AP CRDA has allotted 780 Sq Yards residential and 180 Sq Yards of commercial land on the name of Bujji. Later, the land which was purchased from the victim was sold to others at Rs 2 Cr per acr.

In the month of May 2016, Narasimha Rao sent a legal notice through an advocate that the land allotted to use by the CRDA was to be transferred to third party.