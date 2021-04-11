CID sleuths raids Visakhapatnam KGH as part of audit of medical equipment in govt. hospitals

The CID officials are conducting raids at KGH in Visakhapatnam with special teams. CID officials conducting an audit of medical devices in government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, CID teams conducted searches at the KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam and collected details on maintenance of medical equipment in various departments of the hospital, annual contract, contracts with the monopolist, payments.

Six teams of two DSPs, six inspectors and eight sub-inspectors, led by an additional SP level officer, questioned the staff of various departments and collected details. Meanwhile, the KGH has over 3,000 devices. Investigations are underway into allegations that some of these purchases were made with excess prices.

The CID on Saturday launched simultaneous raids on 1,315 government institutions across the state to quell a medical device maintenance scandal. Under the direction of CID Additional DG PV Sunil Kumar, 42 special teams from 13 districts took part in the field search. CID teams conducting searches in District Central Hospitals, Government General Hospitals, Urban Health Centers, Community Health Centers, Primary Health Centers.

The CID ADG Sunil Kumar said that preliminary evidence has already been gathered in the scam in the name of medical device maintenance services. "We are conducting searches in all government institutions as to what happened at field level. We are collecting details and will find out the facts within a week and take legal action against those responsible," ADG said.