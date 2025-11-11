CID steps up probe into Parakamani theft

Tirupati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has widened its probe into the sensational Tirumala Parakamani theft case, turning the spotlight this week on police officers who handled the original complaint. The renewed investigation aims to uncover whether deliberate lapses or irregularities allowed the main accused, Ravi Kumar, to evade early detection and legal action.

CID officials have been conducting intense questioning sessions at the Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati. On Monday, former Sub-Inspector Lakshmi Reddy and former circle inspector Jagan Mohan Reddy and then Vigilance officer Giridhar were grilled over their handling of the case.

Earlier, another CI, Chandrasekhar, had also been examined. Sources said DSP-rank officials interrogated the former policemen separately, seeking explanations on who directed their actions and whether any undue pressure influenced their conduct during the earlier probe.

The department’s inquiry has reportedly centred on the allegation that the original investigation into the theft of sacred offerings from the Parakamani was deliberately mishandled.

Questions have been raised as to why the case was kept within a limited circle of officers and why attempts to widen the investigation were discouraged. The CID is said to be probing whether these officers’ actions indirectly benefited Ravi Kumar, who allegedly diverted stolen funds and transferred assets under different names.

According to information gathered, SI Lakshmi Reddy, who registered the FIR, and CI Chandrasekhar, who led the follow-up, were working under the supervision of then CI Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The trio’s conduct is being closely scrutinised in connection with five valuable properties later traced to Ravi Kumar’s family members. Investigators want to know why these properties were neither disclosed nor seized during the earlier probe, and why the accused was served only a notice under Section 41A instead of being remanded for questioning.

Last week, the CID had inspected Parakamani counters, the Command Control Unit, and other sensitive zones in Tirumala. Also, officers questioned Ravi Kumar, his wife Ramya, and daughter Pranusha, recording their statements on video.

Notices are also expected to reach former AVSVO Satish Kumar, who first filed the complaint when the theft surfaced.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is preparing to check the disproportionate assets allegedly accumulated by Ravi Kumar.

During the latest round of questioning, investigators pressed Ravi Kumar on his motives and whether any political or institutional figures had influenced the case. They reportedly asked who initiated a compromise attempt through the Lok Adalat and whether such efforts had external backing.

The CID is expected to question additional Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staff who were involved in Parakamani operations at the time. More interrogation sessions are scheduled for Tuesday as the probe continues to unfold.