Godrej Jersey Makes Badam Milk Accessible to Every Indian Household with New Rs 20 SKU

Godrej Jersey has launched its Badam Milk in a 110 ml pack priced at ₹20, marking a significant development in the flavoured milk category. This is India’s first Badam Milk offering at this price point, bringing down the category entry price by ₹10, which has historically stood at ₹30 and above across leading brands. The new SKU expands access to a much-loved household beverage, making nutritious flavoured milk more attainable for a wider consumer base, particularly school-going children.

Badam Milk has long been an integral part of Indian households—a nourishing drink associated with care, comfort, and everyday wellness. Passed down through generations, it holds a strong cultural and emotional connection across families. Recognising this legacy and the evolving consumption habits of Indian consumers, Godrej Jersey entered the Badam Milk category with a focus on delivering sustained energy through affordable, convenient, and every day-relevant nutrition.

According to the Godrej Jersey India Lactograph FY25–26, 53% of households prefer consuming milk in the form of flavoured milk, highlighting a growing shift towards taste-led and convenient nutrition formats. This insight reflects increasing demand for products that combine familiarity with modern consumption needs. The ₹20 Badam Milk pack addresses this shift by offering a balanced proposition of taste, nutrition, and accessibility.

Strategically priced, the new SKU is designed to appeal to younger consumers, enabling children to purchase Badam Milk independently using their pocket money. By lowering the cost barrier, the product encourages early adoption and habitual consumption, helping integrate flavoured milk into everyday routines for a new generation.

Commenting on the launch, Shantanu Raj, Head of Marketing, Godrej Jersey, said, "Badam Milk is more than just a beverage—it's a trusted source of sustained energy for growing children. Our ₹20 pack delivers the sustained energy, vitamins, natural protein, and calcium that every household deserves, without the premium price tag. We believe that nutrition should never be a luxury, and this launch embodies our commitment to making wholesome, convenient nutrition accessible to every Indian family."