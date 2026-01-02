Maruti Suzuki produces a record over 22.55 lakh vehicles in CY 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) has produced over 22.55 lakh units in CY 2025, its highest-ever production in a calendar year. This is the second consecutive year that the Company has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and OEM supplies. The top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga. This milestone reflects the Company’s strong focus on delivering products in line with customer demand across domestic and international markets.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This record production is a result of the dedication of our employees and the strong synergy that we share with our supplier partners. A high degree of localization has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem. We remain committed to expanding our manufacturing footprint and strengthening India’s automobile manufacturing capabilities in line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

Maruti Suzuki began operations in 1983 with its first production facility in Gurugram, Haryana. Over the years, supported by a robust multi-tier supplier and dealer ecosystem, the Company expanded its manufacturing footprint, including facilities in Gurugram, Manesar, and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and recently amalgamated the Gujarat plant into its operations. Today, Maruti Suzuki manufactures 17 models and over 650 variants across these state-of-the-art facilities. Looking ahead, the Company plans to enhance its manufacturing capacity to 4 million units per annum to meet rising domestic demand and serve international markets.