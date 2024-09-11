Live
Just In
CII donates Rs. 6.77 cr to Budameru flood victims
CII delegation handing over a cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Vijayawada: A spart of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh have made a sizable contribution of Rs 6.77 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the Budameru flood victims. Out of the contribution, the CII gave Rs 4 lakh worth food packets and water bottles, and Rs 4 crore contributed directly to the CM Relief Fund. This generous donation was handed over to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.
The delegation was led by Dr V Murali Krishna, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh and Murali Krishna Gannamani, Vice-Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, along with other senior office-bearers. This contribution is part of a broader initiative to provide immediate relief and support to those impacted by the recent floods, said Chandan, Head - CII Vijayawada chapter.