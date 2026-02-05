Citadel Godavari Legends FC lift AP Super Cup 2026

Anantapur: Citadel Godavari Legends FC scripted a memorable triumph by winning the AP Super Cup Football 2026, defeating Coromandal FC 3–0 in a penalty shootout in an edge-of-the-seat final at the RDT Stadium here on Wednesday

The highly anticipated title clash lived up to expectations, with both teams putting up a spirited performance. Regulation time ended goalless as the defences dominated proceedings, denying clear scoring opportunities despite several attacking moves from either side.

The deadlock persisted even after extra time, forcing the match into a penalty shootout to decide the champion. Citadel Godavari Legends FC held their composure in the shootout, converting three penalties through Raja Debnath, Vignesh Vel Murugan and Rameshor Meetei.

Goalkeeper Sachin Jha emerged as the hero of the night, producing two crucial saves to shut out Coromandal FC and seal the title for his side.

With this victory, Citadel Godavari Legends FC not only clinched the prestigious AP Super Cup but also secured a prize money of ₹10 lakh.

The AP Super Cup is regarded as one of the biggest football tournaments in India in terms of prize money and competitive structure, drawing attention from football circles across the country.

The AP Super Cup title stands as a testament to the club’s resilience, teamwork and determination, highlighting an inspiring success story that extends beyond the football field.