Citizens are provided with the best medical services in the country

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the Central government has been providing the best health and medical care to every citizen of India by implementing the Ayushman Bhava Scheme and opined that the aim of the scheme is to ensure health to common man. Union Minister Bharati Praveen Pawar inaugurated the mega voluntary blood donation camp at KBN College in Vijayawada on Sunday. a mega voluntary blood donation camp at KBN college in Vijayawada. NTR District Health and Medical Department have organised this camp as part of the ongoing Ayushman Bhava fortnight campaigns. This initiative commenced on September 17 and will continue till October 2, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanthi) across the country. After inaugurating the blood donation camp, Union Minister Bharati Praveen Pawar stated that

Ayushman Bhava Scheme was the most extensive health care providing scheme in the world and added that the scheme was commenced for bestowing full health coverage to every person under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that people are provided worth Rs 5 lakh health services through this scheme. The Union Minister further explained that they were implementing a number of schemes for medical, health and family welfare through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. ''Besides, various programs are being implemented for the diagnosis and prevention of diseases like TB in rural and urban areas.

Camps related to Ayushman Bhava are also being organized for giving Ayushman Bhava identity cards in the state. Apps related to blood donation and organ donation are being organized and people are invited to come forward to donate'', the Minister urged. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLAs V Srinivasa Rao, Malladi Vishnu, State Medical and Health Commissioner J Niwas, Joint Collector P Sampathkumar, DMHO Dr M Suhasini, Red Cross Society District President Dr Samaram and others accompanied the minister.