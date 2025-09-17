Citizens urged to enhance awareness of laws

Machilipatnam: KrishnaDistrict Legal Services Authority Secretary and Senior Civil Judge KV Ramakrishnaiah has called upon citizens to enhance their awareness of laws for their own welfare and protection. He was addressing a ‘Legal Science Conference’ held on Tuesday at the Morning Walk Mitra Mandal premises in Gandhinagar, Machilipatnam, jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Yoga Sabha and the Krishna District Legal Services Authority.

Ramakrishnaiah and former president of the Machilipatnam Bar Association Lankisetty Balaji attended the programme as chief guests and also took part in a yoga session. Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishnaiah stressed that legal awareness is essential in a rapidly changing society. He highlighted that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act ensures care for the elderly, allowing neglected parents to claim compensation quickly.

Referring to the National Lok Adalat held on September 13, he said 16,000 cases were resolved in a single day across Krishna district.

Later, Yoga Sabha gurus and members felicitated Judge Ramakrishnaiah for his service.

Yoga Sabha gurus Gurunatha Babu, Chintayya, RD Prasad, Koka Mahesh, advocate Maddala Suvarna Raju, and several Yoga Sabha members were present.