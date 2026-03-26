Citizens urged to take part in ‘Earth Hour’

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg on Wednesday appealed to the citizens to voluntarily participate in the global event ‘Earth Hour 2026’ by switching off unnecessary electric lights on March 28 from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

He stated that the Earth Hour initiative, launched in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature – India (WWF-India), has now grown into the largest global environmental movement and is observed in more than 190 countries worldwide.

The Commissioner further mentioned that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Earth Hour, a significant milestone.

He noted that the campaign helps in promoting energy conservation and raising awareness among the public about climate change, biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.

The Commissioner advised that all government and private offices, commercial establishments, educational institutions and households in GVMC limits should volunteer for the initiative by switching off non-essential lights. He called upon Resident Welfare Associations, youth, social organisations and voluntary groups to actively take part in the global movement and contribute towards environmental protection.