  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CITU demands fund allocation for Anganwadis, warns govt.

CITU demands fund allocation for Anganwadis, warns govt.
x
Highlights

The CITU State General Secretary Narasinga Rao has warned that if the salaries are not increased, it could lead to dissatisfaction and potentially bring down Jagan's government.

The CITU State General Secretary Narasinga Rao has warned that if the salaries are not increased, it could lead to dissatisfaction and potentially bring down Jagan's government. They demanded 5 percent allocation of funds for the Anganwadis in the budgets of both the Central and State Governments.

The CPM District Secretary G. Chandrasekhar, along with union leaders from CITU, AITUC, IFTU, CPI, and the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, voiced their opinions on this matter in protest, in front of the Collector's Office.

Some of the mentioned leaders are Manohar, Srinivas Reddy, Naga Subbareddy, Venugopal, Chandra, Lakshmi Devi, Gangadevi, and Manjula.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X