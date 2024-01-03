Live
Just In
CITU demands fund allocation for Anganwadis, warns govt.
Highlights
The CITU State General Secretary Narasinga Rao has warned that if the salaries are not increased, it could lead to dissatisfaction and potentially bring down Jagan's government. They demanded 5 percent allocation of funds for the Anganwadis in the budgets of both the Central and State Governments.
The CPM District Secretary G. Chandrasekhar, along with union leaders from CITU, AITUC, IFTU, CPI, and the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, voiced their opinions on this matter in protest, in front of the Collector's Office.
Some of the mentioned leaders are Manohar, Srinivas Reddy, Naga Subbareddy, Venugopal, Chandra, Lakshmi Devi, Gangadevi, and Manjula.
