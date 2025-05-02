CITU organises grand May day

Kovelakuntla: On the occasion of International Labour Day (May Day), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) organised grand celebrations across Kovelakuntla town on Thursday.

The May Day events, held under the aegis of CITU, took place at three key centres, witnessing massive participation from workers across various sectors.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(M) district leader M Sudhakar recalled the historic struggle of workers in Chicago in 1886, who valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives to secure the eight-hour workday. He explained that this year marks the 139th observance of May Day, celebrated with the same spirit of struggle and solidarity.

Criticising the Central Government led by the BJP, Sudhakar said that the government has diluted workers’ rights by replacing 44 labour laws with four Labour Codes, effectively curbing workers’ right to protest and question injustices. He pointed out that even today, millions of workers across the country are deprived of job security and social welfare, while corporate giants continue to receive massive financial concessions under the guise of nation-building.

As part of the event, Prakash Naidu, President of Kovelakuntla Major Gram Panchayat, distributed identity cards to auto workers. Speaking on the occasion, he assured that from today onwards, accident insurance coverage would be extended to Gram Panchayat workers and Swachh Bharat workers, enhancing their social security.

CITU leaders Venkata Lakshmamma, Vadde Subbaraidu, Obulesu, Kathi Obulesu, Ramulamma, Tyagaraju, Venkatesh, Raghu, Nadipenna, Bujji, along with large numbers of auto workers, Anganwadi workers, Swachh Bharat workers, small traders, Gram Panchayat workers, and trade union activists participated innthe orogram. Their spirited involvement contributed to the resounding success of the May Day programme.