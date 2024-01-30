CITU urges to make Asha workers protest on February 8

The CITU District President, P. Shankar Rao, stated that thousands of people from the district were asked to move from the district on February 8 due to demands for better working conditions for Asha workers. These demands include minimum wage, holidays, paid maternity leave, retirement benefits of 5 lakhs, and a reduction in workload.

Rao emphasized that the current salary is not enough to meet the increasing prices and that the workload has also increased significantly. He criticized the government for not addressing their concerns and for providing irrelevant information. He further explained that Asha workers are facing mental health issues due to the lack of support from the government.

Rao highlighted the important services provided by Asha workers for the health of the poor in villages and towns, including continuous medical assistance for pregnant women. He expressed his discontent with the fact that these workers do not have any rights and demanded immediate action from the government in terms of salary hike, retirement benefits, maternity leaves, and public holidays. Otherwise, he warned that a strike might be imminent.

Meesala Lakshmi Krishnaveni Ashalu also participated in the program, advocating for the rights of Asha workers.