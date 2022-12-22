City cops to step up vigil for safe New Year celebrations

Visakhapatnam: In a move to ensure safe New Year celebrations, the city police imposed restrictions in Visakhapatnam.



As a part of it, the surveillance is set to intensify at various places of the city, more so at beach road as it is the destination for many to usher in the New Year.

From bursting firecrackers to taking a dip in the sea and indulging in drunken driving, the city police placed restrictions on many activities to make sure that the residents celebrate New Year safely and contribute to the maintenance of law and order in the city.

Sharing details, police commissioner Ch Srikanth said that such decisions were considered in order to avoid any untoward incident during the New Year and ensure strict maintenance of law and order in the city.

In line with a host of preventive steps considered, the police are also focusing on youth who tend to create nuisance by removing the silencers from the two-wheelers, adding to the noise pollution.

Soon, a special drive will be launched to monitor vehicular movement in the city and the police will keep a close watch on drunk driving and over speeding. The drive will continue from 8 pm on December 31 to 5 am the next morning.

In addition, body worn cameras and video cameras will be used to capture the incidents of drunk driving and action will be taken against violators. Similarly, cops will keep an eye on eve teasers as well. For close monitoring, drones will be used along the beach road.

Special forces have been deployed to keep a watch on those who drive the wrong route, exhibit feats on the vehicle and indulge in cell phone driving. The vehicles of the violators will be seized, warn the police.

Criminal action will be taken against minors and vehicle owners if vehicles were given to the former without obtaining a driving licence.Likewise, government-run wine shops, bars, clubs and hotels that keep their doors open beyond prescribed time will be subject to strict action.

The police made it clear that action would be taken against those behaving indecently with women.