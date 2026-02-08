City hotels register 100% occupancy ratio for IFR-MILAN-IONS

Visakhapatnam: The calendar dates are marked. As 100-plus warships, submarines and aircraft set to show their might, international bands and contingents to march through the streets, the City of Destiny gears up to witness International Fleet Review-2026, MILAN-2026 and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave (IONS) of Chiefs, one of the largest maritime events ever happened so far in Visakhapatnam.

Each exercise demands meticulous planning and execution and so does each event that aimed at demonstrating India’s strength to harmonise tradition with innovation and symbolism with strategy.

As India is considered a preferred security partner in the Indo-Pacific Region and Visakhapatnam a sought-after destination to host the massive combined event for apparent reasons, the IFR-MILAN-IONS is certain to showcase meaningful maritime diplomacy at work. Even as the International Fleet Review-2026, MILAN-2026 and the 9th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs are lined up in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 25, more than 1,000 delegates and dignitaries are arriving in the City of Destiny to take part in the combined event and over 1 lakh visitors are expected to witness it.

Translating ceremonial displays into substantive partnerships, International Fleet Reviews and MILAN have become India’s most visible maritime diplomacy platforms. IFRs, once demonstrations of naval preparedness, now assemble dozens of navies amidst a friendly setting.

While beautification work is in progress at brisk pace, the seating arrangements are made ready at RK Beach for the grand event.

All the hotels and resorts have already been booked in the city for the delegates and naval officers. “Parts of quarters at Dolphin Nose hill are being vacated for the purpose. Likewise, plans are on to accommodate some of the guests at hostel and naval quarters,” a senior naval officer shared on condition of anonymity.

Dockyard Apprentice Hostel Facility and parts of naval officers’ residential quarters at Dolphin Hill are likely to be utilised for the accommodation of senior naval officers arriving from various parts of the world.

With the ensuing IFR-MILAN-IONS, the combined event in February stands out as one of the most demanding period for the hospitality sector. In Visakhapatnam, there are about 15 classified star hotels. The occupancy ratio during IFR-MILAN-IONS turned out to be 100 percent. “All the star hotels have been booked in the city during the IFR-MILAN-IONS. In addition, Vizag hotels witness full occupancy on February 13th and 14th following Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India and other travel demands,” shares MV Pavan Kartheek, president of Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh.

The 2026 edition of the combined maritime event will unfold valuable opportunities to share operational insights in harbour, hone professional skills at sea and strengthen camaraderie among friendly navies.