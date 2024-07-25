City karate masters shine in South Asian Championship

Visakhapatnam : Five karate masters-cum-coaches from Visakhapatnam showcased their exceptional skills at the 8th South Asian Karate Championship referee seminar held in Thimphu, Bhutan.

The event that concluded on the 22nd of the month saw participation of top karate experts from across South Asia and the city’s masters stood out for their exceptional skills. They received appreciation certificates as referees and coaches from the president of South Asian Karate Do Federation, Bharat Sharma.

The recipients included K A Raju, AKF judge, A P Kenyu Ryu, Korada Suman, AKF coach, VND Praveen, AKF judge, K Prasad Kumar, AKF judge and B Murali Krishna AKF judge, who were appointed as Asian Karate Federation judges and coaches.



The State Sports Karate Association, Andhra Pradesh, president, K Milton Shastri, and state general secretary and KIO joint secretary, Keerthan Kondru, congratulated the winners and referees who participated in the Asian Karate Championship.

Karate masters of Visakhapatnam at the 8th South Asian Karate Championship referee seminar in Thimphu, Bhutan.