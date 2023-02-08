City youth plays proactive role to stop use of plastic

Visakhapatnam: Plastic waste is of significant concern for all and youth should play a proactive role in implementing the plastic ban successfully in the city, said GVMC Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao here on Tuesday. Participating in a programme organised by GITAM on the 'role of youth for garbage and plastic-free Visakhapatnam', he said plastic production and accumulation in the natural environment are occurring at an unprecedented rate due to indiscriminate use, inadequate recycling, and deposits in landfills. "We needed to protect the environment in order to protect future generations. Apparently, youth should take the lead," he added.

GVMC chief medical officer KSLG Sastry mentioned that GVMC is collecting around 9,000 tonnes of garbage every day from the city and turning it into 15 MW power. He briefed about the present activities and requested the youth to actively involve in the concerted fight against plastic. The corporation intends to involve students to create awareness among citizens and eradicate single use plastic.

The institution's Pro Vice Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao said the institution is ready to encourage students, NSS volunteers in particular, to conduct awareness programmes in association with the civic body. Student life deputy director Rahul Singh, GVMC zonal commissioner Mahalakshmi and others participated in the programme.