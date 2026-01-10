Civic chief all praise for dedication of sanitation staff

Kurnool: Thecity has earned a distinct identity due to the dedication and relentless efforts of sanitation workers, said Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath. On Friday, the Commissioner inspected sanitation works in Kallur, Muzaffarnagar, Ballari Crossroads and Venkataramana Colony areas. During his visit to Muzaffarnagar, he interacted with sanitation workers and enquired about the challenges they face in their daily work, public cooperation and issues related to wages.

Listening to the workers’ concerns, the Commissioner assured them that appropriate measures would be taken to address the problems raised.

He stated that the municipal administration is ensuring timely processing of procedures so that workers receive their wages without delay.

Necessary tools have already been distributed, and the remaining equipment will be provided shortly. He also informed that hygiene kits, including oil and soap, are currently in the tender stage and will be distributed once the process is completed.

Highlighting the State government’s focus on labour welfare, the Commissioner said special insurance facilities are being provided in collaboration with Axis Bank.

In case of accidental death, regular workers will be eligible for insurance coverage of Rs 1 crore, while APCOS employees will receive Rs 20 lakh. In the event of natural death, regular workers will be entitled to Rs 20 lakh and APCOS employees to Rs 2 lakh as insurance benefits.

He further explained that by paying an annual premium of Rs 2,499, workers can avail accident insurance ranging from Rs.3 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, and by paying Rs 6,000 per year, their entire family can receive medical coverage up to Rs 3 lakh.

The Commissioner urged all workers to complete the process of receiving salaries through Axis Bank to avail these benefits, reiterating that the Municipal Corporation accords top priority to the welfare of sanitation workers. Public Health Officer Nagaprasad, Sanitation Inspector Anil and others were present during the programme.