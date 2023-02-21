Civic chief asks admins to hold Spandana at ward sachivalayams

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna said that specific instructions were given to the admins of 50 Ward Sachivalayams in the city to hold Spandana on each Monday for receiving the petitions from their respected ward residents.

As a result, the flow of grievances came down drastically for the Spandana being held at the Municipal Office on Monday, she added. Receiving only 9 petitions at Spandana, she reiterated that it was her mission to make Chittoor city free from public grievances.

Thrust has been laid for resolving all the grievances on war footing following the instructions of District Collector M Hari Narayanan. The municipal administration is geared up to keep the drains clean every day besides collecting dry and wet waste from each household in the city, she stated.

She proudly said that all the grievances received in the Spandana were cleared and there were no petitions pending with the administration.