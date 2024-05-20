EC directs DEO to inquire into alleged violation of MCC by KTR

Hyderabad: A spart of investigation into alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Election Commission asked GHMC commissioner (district election officer) to conduct inquiry into issue where former MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao urged voters to vote for the party ‘which brought Telangana’, while coming out from poll station after casting his vote in Jubilee Hills on May 13.

The memo dated May 15 issued by Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana asked the GHMC commissioner & DEO while referring to the complaint made by the Congress on the poll day requested to take further necessary action, as per the ECI guidelines/ instructions in the matter.

The Office of CEO in a separate memo forwarded complaints made against BJP by Congress, to the Election Commission of India. “This memo was forwarded based on complaints by us over violation of directions of EC and MCC by Modi on May 10 in Narayanpet and at LB stadium, as children became part of the campaign. Another complaint referred to in this is against fabrication of Rahul Gandhi’s speech by BJP, towards misguiding the people,” G Niranjan, chairman of PCC’s Election Commission Coordination Committee told The Hans India.

In the complaint made by Congress, it was alleged that Modi breached the EC directions by stopping his car at Laxmipuram on his way to the Election meeting at Warangal, calling a child and her mother to his car. He took the child into his arms for publicity and to influence the voters. “Irrespective of our complaint in this regard to EC, Modi repeated the same violation during his election meeting at Narayanpet in Telangana on May 10, by pointing out the presence of children in the meeting and saying that a boy and a gudiya are waving their hands, ‘kithne pyare bache hai’,” the Congress leader said.

Niranjan further said that Modi also mentioned that a child wanted to give a photo to him and asked nearby persons to bring it to him. “He also asked the child if she had written her name on it or not and promised to send a letter to her. He mentioned that the opposition doesn't like the love of these children towards him. He said that Congress always has hatred towards Hinduism and that the Congress party is anti-Hindu. “It's not we who imposed restrictions but the Election Commission, on the use and participation of children in election-related activities. It is the responsibility of the EC to see that Prime Minister Modi follows its directions. Otherwise, the EC should withdraw its restrictions,” he explained.

In a separate complaint to ECI on May 6, the Congress has alleged that BJP has fabricated a video of Rahul Gandhi and circulated as if Congress party was planning to loot the wealth from the people and intended to give it to Muslims. “Rahul Gandhi released the party's ‘Nyay Patra’ on May 6 at Tukkuguda and explained how Congress would benefit everyone in accordance with their proportion of population. But it was fabricated and circulated on social media platforms,” explained Niranjan.