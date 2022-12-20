Civic chief inspects Iconic park works

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the ongoing construction works of the Iconic park and excel plant at Singh Nagar here on Monday. Later, he ordered the officials concerned to hasten the development works in the park. The officials were further instructed to construct BT road from the entrance to weighbridge. He further ordered the officials to expedite Iconic park works.

Additional Commissioner KV Satyavathi, EE Satya Narayana Rao and others followed the Commissioner.

Prior to the visit, the Commissioner conducted Spandana programme at VMC and received 17 petitions from the public. Speaking on the occasion, the Civic Chief said that the authorities concerned must take action regarding the petitions. Denizens submitted eight petitions for engineering department, four petitions for town planning and another four petitions for UCD to solve their problems.

CMOH Rathnavali and others attended the Spandana.