‘Will make Nagarkurnool an education hub’

Gadwal :

Q: What will you do, if you win the Nagarkurnool parliamentary election?

A:I will make Nagar Kurnool parliament constituency an education hub by providing free education for all the students without any discrimination. Especially for BC, SC, and ST students. This, I have already proved through 1000 Social Welfare Schools in the state. I will establish IT-based companies like Israel in the constituency which will lead to great development. Free coaching will be provided for job aspirants by establishing coaching centres at the mandal level with the help of CSR Corpor ate Social Responsibility 24×7.



Q: And what about the farmers and tribals of the region?



A:My aim is to fight for the national status of Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme and complete the pending projects like Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima, Rajoli, Sangambanda, Tummilla, Tatikumta, and Nagar Doddi. I also aim to establish agro-based industries like food processing units, and development of cold storage and National Highways to transport these farm produce.



Nagar Kurnool is a tribal constituency where Nalla Mala forest is situated. I will establish industries based on tribal produce like bamboo, honey, and other products.

Q: Do you have a vision for heritage and cultural development?

A:I plan to develop temples like Alampur Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swami temple, which is called Dakshina Kasi, Maldakal temple, Beechupalli temple, Shirasana Gandla Seetha Rama Swami, Uma Maheshwaram temples and make them tourist places by allocating special grants.



Q: There is a rumour that RS Praveen Kumar is an atheist who doesn’t have a belief in Ram and other Hindu Gods. How do you defend it?



A:It was a false and fabricated rumour which was spread by the BJP party. I had my brother’s and sister’s wedding in Jogulamba temples. Is Hinduism BJP’s ancestral property? They (BJP) are confusing voters by spreading rumours like this. I had filed a case against them and the investigation is ongoing.



Q: There is a prevalence of land and sand mafia in Alampur. How do you intend to respond?



A:I condemn it and I will file the Walta Act and send the culprits to jail.

