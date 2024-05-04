Study emphasizes importance of cardiorespiratory fitness in health checkups

A recent study highlighted the significance of incorporating cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) assessments into annual health checkups to evaluate overall health status and predict potential risks of underlying diseases and mortality.

CRF, also referred to as cardio or aerobic fitness, denotes the capacity of the heart, lungs, and blood vessels to deliver oxygen during sustained physical activity. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), an individual's aerobic fitness level can serve as an indicator of various health factors, including smoking, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels.

Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study underscores the necessity of integrating CRF evaluations into routine clinical and public health practices. This recommendation arises amidst reports of ostensibly healthy individuals succumbing to conditions such as heart disease.

Sanjay Chugh, Associate Director and Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Narayana Hospital Gurugram, emphasized the significance of annual cardiorespiratory fitness tests, particularly for apparently healthy adults. These tests possess the capability to predict the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, surpassing traditional risk factors like diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, and smoking.

Moreover, CRF assessments can anticipate the likelihood of developing conditions like diabetes, cancer, or mental illnesses, according to Chugh.

The study's findings revealed that individuals with high CRF levels exhibited reduced risks of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer, while those with lower CRF levels were predisposed to chronic conditions like hypertension, heart failure, stroke, and others in the future.

The CRF test primarily measures maximum oxygen uptake (VO2 max) and its utilization during intense physical exertion. Notably, in patients slated for surgery, CRF assessments aid in predicting surgical risks and guiding patient management strategies.

Echoing the study's conclusions, Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, advocated for the routine inclusion of CRF measurements in clinical practice. By incorporating CRF evaluations into standard health assessments, healthcare professionals can enhance early detection of potential health risks and facilitate more targeted interventions, ultimately promoting better health outcomes for individuals.