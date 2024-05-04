  • Menu
Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s Son Campaigns on behalf of him in Visakha

Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s Son Campaigns on behalf of him in Visakha
Highlights

In a bid to address the issues of water scarcity and poor drainage systems in villages of Anandapuram Mandal Tarluwada Pandalapaka of Visakha District, the son of MLA candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao has taken on the responsibility of campaigning for his father.

During a recent speech, he highlighted the challenges faced by the villagers and called on the TDP government to prioritize these issues if elected. He also mentioned TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's promise of providing financial assistance to volunteers once the government is in power.

He emphasized the need to remove the current government in order to continue the development initiatives undertaken during his father's tenure. He urged the people to vote for the TDP candidates in the upcoming elections and work towards securing a bright future for future generations.

The campaign event saw the participation of TDP, Janasena, BJP leaders, and activists who pledged their support to the candidates. The alliance between TDP, Janasena, and BJP is seen as a crucial step towards achieving development and progress in the region.

