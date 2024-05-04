Dr Reddy’s rolls out anti-bacterial generic drug in US

Live
City-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said it has launched a generic medication, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections, in the US market.
The company has launched Doxycycline Capsules (40 mg) in the US market, the drug maker said in a statement.
The company’s product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of Oracea capsules (40 mg) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.71 per cent up at Rs 6,332.85 apiece on the BSE.
