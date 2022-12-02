  • Menu
Civic chief inspects reservoir construction works

GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri inspecting drinking water pipeline laying works at Gorantla in Guntur on Thursday
GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri directed the officials to complete the reservoir under construction on Gorantla hillock and pipeline laying works as early as possible.

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri directed the officials to complete the reservoir under construction on Gorantla hillock and pipeline laying works as early as possible. She visited the reservoir under construction on Gorantla hillock and reviewed the progress of the construction work. She instructed the officials to speed up the reservoir works.

Later, the Commissioner inspected pipeline laying works at Gorantla, Inner Ring Road, Gaddipadu railway line crossing and gave suggestions to the officials. She said if the reservoir construction is completed, it will fulfil drinking water needs of lakhs of people.

She expressed ire on the officials for delay in executing the construction work and ordered the officials to complete the construction within two months to supply drinking water to TIDCO Housing Colony. Keerthi Chekuri said the pipeline laying work to supply drinking water to TIDCO Housing Colony has been completed and instructed the officials to complete the pipe laying work on the hillock at the earliest.

