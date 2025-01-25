Civic chief inspects sanitation works

Kakinada: As part of efforts to address public grievances and monitor sanitation activities, Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Bhavana conducted an early morning inspection of several areas in the city on Friday.

The Commissioner visited Ramaraopeta, Nageswararao Street, Chidilapora Main Drain and Upputeru to review ongoing sanitation efforts. She inquired about the cleaning process of the drains and assessed the current condition of the drainage systems.

Later, Commissioner Bhavana inspected the garbage collection escalator at Dummula Peta.

Noticing that the escalator was under repair, she directed officials to expedite the repair work and ensure it became operational at the earliest.

She was accompanied by MHO Dr Prithvi Charan, sanitary supervisor Rambabu and several sanitary inspectors, who provided updates on the progress of sanitation work across the city.

The Commissioner reiterated the importance of maintaining cleanliness and resolving issues promptly to ensure a healthy and hygienic environment for city residents.