Civic chief reviews arrangements for Gangamma Jathara

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya stated that efforts are on for conducting week-long Gangamma Jathara on a grand scale.

On Tuesday, she visited Sri Tataiahgunta Gangamma Devasthanam. The Commissioner said the corporation along with other departments including is gearing up for making arrangements on a large scale expecting huge rush of devotees to participate in the folk festival.

She urged the officials to prepare a plan on the arrangements to be made by the corporation to ensure that devotees face no difficulties. She wanted facilities, including extending ‘Q’ lines, additional arrangements for Pongali, water supply and parking, and first aid center.

The Commissioner directed health department to ensure cleaning and sanitation both inside and outside of shrine and also all roads leading to the temple.

Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, EO Jaya Kumar, DE Raju, ACP Balaji, ROs Sethu Madhav, Ravi, Surveyor Koteswar Rao, Sanitary Supervisor Sumati were present.