Civic chief stresses on quality in development works

Civic Chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar checking the bills during inspection of the development works in Vijayawada on Friday
Highlights

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the ongoing development works in 15th and 16th divisions of the city on Friday

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the ongoing development works in 15th and 16th divisions of the city on Friday.

He observed the construction of CC roads, 10 MLD sewage treatment plants, pump houses and compound wall.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner asked the contractor to follow quality norms in the works. He suggested the officials concerned to supervise the works from time to time and added that development works must be expedited. He ordered the maintenance of greenery in the 16th division pumping house.

Later, he checked the bills of completed works. EE Chandra Sekhar, ASN Prasad, ADH Srinivas and others accompanied the Commissioner.

